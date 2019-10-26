TCL's Plex prances onto JB Hi-Fi shelves

Credit: TCL

TCL's fresh play for the mid-tier market is now on-sale in Australia.

Announced at this year's IFA in Berlin, the TCL Plex is now available through JB Hi-Fi at a local pricepoint of AU$499.



In terms of specs, the TCL Plex looks to compete with fare like the Google Pixel 3a (review here), Samsung Galaxy A70 (review here) and Oppo Reno Z (review here). It boasts a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a Samsung-style circle-notch (more info here), a Snapdragon 675 processor, a triple-lens rear camera setup, 24-megapixel front-facing camera, 3820mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage.

Out of the box, the device will run Android 9 but TCL say it'll be upgraded to Android 10 in January 2020.



“The TCL PLEX offers Aussie consumers excellence in display technology, camera and design, and it is pleasing to be launching such a well-specified phone into Australia so close to its initial unveiling at IFA this year. With Australians consuming more video content than ever before, the TCL PLEX will be the cinema in their pocket that they can rely on, thanks to TCL’s legacy in display technology,” said Sam Skontos, VP & Regional Managing Director South East Asia & Pacific, TCL Communication.

In Australia, The TCL PLEX is available now in Obsidian Black and Opal White through JB Hi-Fi with a recommended retail price of A$499.