Motorola's mid-tier menagerie now includes the Motorola One Macro and Moto G8 Plus

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Motorola has launched the Motorola One Macro and the Moto G8 Plus into the Australian market.

Picking up where the previous Motorola One Vision left off, the One Macro features a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 4GBs of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable by Micro SD), 6.2-inch HD+ display, 4000mAh battery and a triple-lens rear camera (13-megapixel main + 2-megapixel depth sensor + 2-megapixel macro lens).



The Motorola One Macro will be available from today via the Motorola Online Store, Officeworks, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi and MobileCiti at an RRP of AU$299.



Meanwhile, the Moto G8 Plus is essentially a beefier version of the Moto G7 Plus, which we reviewed earlier in the year. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 4000mAh battery and features 64GB of storage, dual Dolby speakers plus a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. The back of the G8 Plus also touts significantly more powerful photography hardware, including a 48-megapixel primary "quad-pixel" lens, a 16-megapixel "action" lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.



There's also a 25-megapixel selfie camera.



Danny Adamopoulos, General Manager of Sales, APAC for Mature Markets, Motorola, says that “the motorola one macro is an exceptional phone at an exceptional price. Given how competitive this price range is right now in Australia, the one macro offers consumers a terrific value for money device.”



In Australia, the Moto G8 Plus will be available from AU$499 through the Motorola Store, Officeworks, The Good Guys and MobileCiti.

