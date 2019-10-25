Huawei make a polite play for the upper-end of the mid-tier with the Nova 5T

This one even has Google apps!

Credit: Huawei

Huawei has announced Australian availability for the Nova 5T.

The company's latest mid-tier smartphone, the Nova 5T features a 6.26-inch FHD+ display, a Kirin 980 processor, 8GBs of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage, a 3750mAh battery and a quad-lens camera setup. The rear camera includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens and plus a pair of 2-megapixel bokeh and macro lenses.



There's also a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 22.W fast-charging via USB Type-C.

All things told, it's a pretty competitive package - even if it is a little more expensive than stuff like the Google Pixel 3a and the Samsung A70. The Nova 5T is basically a P30 Pro (review here) minus the 10x lossless zoom.



Of course, the big question here is whether or not the Nova 5T supports the Google Play Store. The answer? It looks like it will. At face value, it looks like Huawei have been able to circumvent the ban that's stopped them from putting Google's software on the Mate 30 here simply because the Nova 5T was originally launched overseas as the Honor 20 back in July prior to the ban taking effect.



Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Australia, Larking Huang said, “Huawei is known for class-leading performance, photography and design, and we are thrilled to bring these features to even more users."



"With our lightning fast Kirin 980 chipset, long lasting battery and pro-grade camera, users will experience features to a standard expected with flagship models, all for an unbelievable price.”

The Huawei Nova 5T is available in Australia from today through JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, and Mobileciti at an RRP of AU$699.





Read more: Huawei P30 Lite (2019) review