Circles.Life are running a ridiculous discount that gets you 23GB of data for $18

(PC World) on

Credit: Circles

Circles.Life are running a temporary discount that nets you 23GBs of data for just $18.

If you haven't heard of Circles.Life before, they launched into Australia last month with a focus on the customer experience and a bespoke app that promises to become more feature rich over time.

The 20GB no-contract plan, which is normally $28 a month, can be reduced to $18 a month by using the promo code 10FOR12 when you sign up. The promotion runs until November 30th and the $10/per-month discount lasts for the first twelve months you're with the MVNO.

In addition to the 20GB, Circles plan also includes 3GB of "bill shock protection" which kicks in free of charge if you go over your allowance, so the plan technically has 23GB per month. If you go over that, you can purchase extra data packs.

Here's how Circle's latest deal compares to similar SIM-only plans from their competition:


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Circles.LifeCircles

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?