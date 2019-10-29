Apple finally announce the noise-cancelling AirPods everyone wanted

Credit: Apple

Apple have sprung a new set of noise-cancelling AirPods on consumers ahead of the holiday season.

Branded as the AirPods Pro, the new earbuds introduce a dynamic EQ, noise-cancelling, improved phone call performance, better sweat and water resistance plus more battery life.



“AirPods are the best-selling headphones in the world. The one-tap setup experience, incredible sound and iconic design have made them a beloved Apple product, and with AirPods Pro, we’re taking the magic even further,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.



“The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. We think customers are going to love this new addition to the AirPods family.”

As for battery life, the new AirPods Pro offer up to five hours of playback at a time. Combined with their charger case, they offer more-or-less the same 24 hours of total usage as the regular AirPods do and can be charged wirelessly via Qi or via a Lightning cable.



Of course, all these advancements do come at a premium.



In Australia, the new AirPods Pro are priced at an RRP of AU$399. You'll be able to buy them locally from October 30th through Apple and the company's usual retail partners.

