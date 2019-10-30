Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion emphasize stunning displays, light weight

Both of the new Galaxy Book models will complement the Galalxy Book S, which will use a long-lasting Qualcomm 8cx chip.

If you like big, beautiful screens, you may want to start saving up: Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion will boast QLED screens and up to a whopping 600 nits of brightness for working outdoors.

Both the Galaxy Book Flex and the Galaxy Book Ion are part of Intel’s Project Athena, which has the chipmaker working closely with a PC maker’s engineering team to design “halo,” or flagship, devices. New features include the ability to charge a Galaxy phone via wireless charging embedded in the touchpad, as well as the bright new quantum-dot, or QLED, displays that feature 100 percent color accuracy.

Samsung Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion

We’re interested to see what the battery life will be: Both the 13-inch and 15-inch Ion and Flex devices boast 69.7Wh batteries, which is higher capacity than normal, especially for a 13-inch device. Dial down the 1080p displays’ brightness when indoors, and you could have notebooks with exceptional battery life.

The Flex and Ion will join the Samsung Galaxy S, announced this summer as “Project Limitless,” which uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx for all-day battery life. Both the Flex and the Ion use Intel’s 10th-gen chips: Comet Lake and Ice Lake, respectively. Both models will use Intel’s integrated GPUs in their 13-inch versions; and both notebooks will offer the option of an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU in their 15-inch versions.

Samsung Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex appears to be the more conventional of the two new notebooks, with a 360-degree hinge. It also integrates the S Pen, allowing drawing capabilities, access to the PENUP creative community, and, more importantly, allowing the S Pen to wirelessly control your PC with new gesture controls for PowerPoint and video playback. It’s all housed in a “Royal Blue” aluminum chassis, Samsung said.

The Galaxy Book Ion, for its part, is an aggressively designed ultralight that weighs just 2.53 pounds in its 13-inch form factor. Like the Flex it boasts a QLED display and the wireless charging, which looks like it will occupy your laptop’s touchpad when in use.

One interesting aspect of the Galaxy Book Ion is that there’s a user-serviceable extra slot for both memory and storage, so if you want to add a bit more oomph in either respect, you can, without too much hassle. Full specs of the Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex are below. Both devices will ship in early 2020, Samsung says.

Samsung Both the Samsung Galalxy Book Flex and Ion, shown here, use Intel’s 10th-gen processors.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex basic specs

Display: 13.3-inch/15.6-inch QLED (1920x1080)

13.3-inch/15.6-inch QLED (1920x1080) Processor: Undisclosed Intel 10th-gen Comet Lake

Undisclosed Intel 10th-gen Comet Lake Graphics: 13-inch: Intel UHD/Iris Plus; 15-inch: UHD/Iris Plus/GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5

13-inch: Intel UHD/Iris Plus; 15-inch: UHD/Iris Plus/GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR4x

Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Storage: Up to 1TB NVMe SSD

Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports; 1 USB-C port; microSD; 3.5mm

2 Thunderbolt 3 ports; 1 USB-C port; microSD; 3.5mm Camera: 720p (user-facing)

720p (user-facing) Battery: 69.7Wh

69.7Wh Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2 Operating system: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Dimensions: 13-inch: 302.6 x 202.9 x 12.9 mm; 15-inch: 355.0 x 227.2 x 14.9 mm

13-inch: 302.6 x 202.9 x 12.9 mm; 15-inch: 355.0 x 227.2 x 14.9 mm Weight: 13-inch: 2.53 pounds; 15-inch: 3.35-3.46 pounds

13-inch: 2.53 pounds; 15-inch: 3.35-3.46 pounds Color: Royal Blue

Royal Blue Additional features: Fingerprint reader (Windows Hello); integrated S Pen

Price: TBA

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion basic specs

Display: 13.3-inch/15.6-inch QLED (1920x1080)

13.3-inch/15.6-inch QLED (1920x1080) Processor: Undisclosed Intel 10th-gen Ice Lake

Undisclosed Intel 10th-gen Ice Lake Graphics: 13-inch: Intel UHD/Iris Plus; 15-inch: UHD/Iris Plus/GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5

13-inch: Intel UHD/Iris Plus; 15-inch: UHD/Iris Plus/GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 Memory: Up to 16GB DDR4 (+1 slot)

Up to 16GB DDR4 (+1 slot) Storage: Up to 1TB NVMe SSD (+1 slot)

Up to 1TB NVMe SSD (+1 slot) Ports: 1 Thunderbolt 3 port; 2 USB-C ports; microSD; 3.5mm

1 Thunderbolt 3 port; 2 USB-C ports; microSD; 3.5mm Camera: 720p (user-facing); Windows Hello enabled

720p (user-facing); Windows Hello enabled Battery: 69.7Wh

69.7Wh Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2 Operating system: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Dimensions: 13-inch: 305.7 x 199.8 x 12.9 mm; 15-inch: 356.1 x 228.0 x 14.9 mm

13-inch: 305.7 x 199.8 x 12.9 mm; 15-inch: 356.1 x 228.0 x 14.9 mm Weight: 13-inch: 2.13 pounds; 15-inch: 2.63-2.77 pounds

13-inch: 2.13 pounds; 15-inch: 2.63-2.77 pounds Color: Aura Silver

Aura Silver Price: TBA