Samsung tease their next foldable phone

Credit: Samsung

Samsung have shown off a concept for a new foldable device at their developer conference.

In stark contrast to the Galaxy Fold, the new concept design features a horizontal fold and a flip-phone inspired form-factor. You can check out the new design for yourself by watching the video below:

Despite the Galaxy Fold's convoluted path to market, Samsung haven't shied away from their commitment to releasing more foldable devices and devices that deploy the flexible display tech in new and different ways. Some reports say Samsung have set themselves a target of shipping 6 million foldable devices in 2020, so expanding the range beyond the original Galaxy Fold isn't a huge surprise.



The reveal follows on from previous reports that the company might be looking to shake-up their timeline for new flagship devices.



In previous years, Samsung's S-series has been updated in February while the beefier and bolder Note line has gotten new installments in August. Recent reports suggest that Samsung may be considering merging the two product lines and then saving the second half of the year for the launch of new foldable devices.

Whether or not the above pans out, one thing is certain: more foldables are coming.

Look for our full review of the Galaxy Fold later in the week.





