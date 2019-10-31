DJI's Mavic Mini spices up the entry-level drone space

Credit: DJI

Picking up where the Spark left off, DJI are now introducing a new entry-level drone in the form of Mavic Mini.

Pairing the familiar capabilities and likeable looks of the original Mavic with a smaller form-factor, pricing for the Mavic Mini starts at AU$599.



“To design a drone as lightweight, compact yet capable as Mavic Mini was one of the most challenging projects we’ve ever tackled at DJI,” said Roger Luo, DJI’s President.



“Distilling top-of-the-line features into a palm-of-your-hand drone is the culmination of years of work, and we are ecstatic to bring a new class of drone to the DJI lineup. Mavic Mini’s long flight time, ultra-light weight and high-quality camera makes it DJI’s everyday drone – and most importantly, it’s easy to fly, no matter your experience level with drones.”

The Mavic Mini weighs just 249g and is capable of recording 2.7K video at 30FPS or 1080p video at 60FPS.



Since it runs through the DJI Fly app, the Mavic Mini also has access to a lot of the same software features. The drone is capable of producing smoother footage via a CineSmooth mode and a range of pre-programmed flight maneuvers known as QuickShots. You can also edit your footage with transitions and template right from the app itself.

As for battery life and range, the DJI Mavic Mini can be used from as far as 4KM away and touts an impressive 30-minute battery life.

DJI told us they'll continue to sell the Spark for now but expect the Mavic Mini to replace the former as it approaches end-of-life.



The DJI Mavic Mini is available for preorder from today through the DJI website ahead of a November 11 release date.



In addition to the $599 standard package, there's also a Fly More Combo pack available. This includes all of the bits and pieces from the standard version plus a 360-degree Propeller Cage, Two-Way charging Hub, two extra batteries, three sets of extra propellers and a carrying case.



The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo Pack is priced at $799.