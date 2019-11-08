LG rolls out firmware update enabling G-Sync compatibility for its 2019 OLED TVs

LG’s B9, C9, and E9 OLED sets are getting the G-Sync update, which promises buttery gaming performance provided you’re using the right GeForce graphics card.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: LG

LG announced back in September that it was prepping a firmware update that would add Nvidia’s G-Sync Compatible technology to select 2019 OLED TV models, and now comes word that the update is locked and loaded.

LG says the G-Sync update, which is compatible with 2019 65-inch and 55-inch E9 OLED TVs, 77-, 65-, and 55-inch C9 sets, and 65- and 55-inch B9 models, began rolling out this week in North America, with the rest of the world to follow later this year.

The firmware update landed on my 55-inch LG C9 OLED TV earlier this week, but alas, the long-in-the-tooth Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 graphics card in my PC is nowhere close to making the grade.

Indeed, LG recommends at least a GeForce GTX 16-series GPU to enable G-Sync Compatible technology on your OLED TV, while our own Brad Charos recommends stepping up to a RTX 2080 Super or an RTX 2080 Ti if you want to take advantage of the LG’s full 4K resolution.

As Brad noted in his earlier story, merely installing the G-Sync update onto your LG OLED TV won’t turn it into a full-on G-Sync display. Technically speaking, a G-Sync compatible monitor or TV has been certified to meet Nvidia’s minimum standards for using the VESA adaptive sync specification (a.k.a. AMD’s FreeSync) to support variable refresh rates without the dedicated hardware installed in true G-Sync panels.

Nvidia first announced that it would begin supporting AMD FreeSync monitors back in January during CES 2019, although it would only offer drivers for those FreeSync monitors that it deemed “G-Sync compatible.”

Initially, only a dozen out of 400 FreeSync monitors made the cut, but those numbers have grown in recent months, and now TVs are in the mix, too.

 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Ben Patterson

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?