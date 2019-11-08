Ask a PC expert: AMD Radeon Game Clock vs. Nvidia Boost Clock

Credit: Brad Chacos/IDG

When AMD launched its terrific new Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, it brought a new marketing twist to go along with its abundant cutting-edge extras: rated “Game Clock” frequencies.

PCWorld GPU guru Brad Chacos explains what Game Clock is, and how it compares against Nvidia’s Base and Boost clock speeds, so you know what to look for when you’re browsing options like the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700, Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT, and the XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT Thicc II Ultra. Just to make sure you’re fully informed, we also define Base and Boost clock speeds, how this compares to overclocking, and more.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best graphics cards for PC gaming if you’re looking for concrete GPU recommendations regardless of the rated clock speeds. It’s all about how these cards handle in the real world, after all.

We’re trying out a new format here, responding to common questions we receive on our Full Nerd podcast. If you like it let us know!

