Xerox's reported HP bid could create a PC and printing juggernaut

Would this be the end for HP?

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime

Xerox is considering a bid to acquire HP, which would unite a leader in copiers and printers under one roof.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Xerox, now somewhat flush with cash following the $2.3 billion sale of ventures with Fujifilm, could make a cash-and-stock bid for HP, worth about $27 billion.

Xerox, with a market value of just over $8 billion, would need some assistance, and the paper reported that it's found additional funding with an unnamed bank.

HP has yet to respond to the report.

Xerox recorded $221 million of net profits on revenue of $2.2 billion for the third quarter. More significant, however, is that sales dropped six per cent from a year ago, primarily due to the fact that customers are copying and printing less. Sales of consumer equipment declined, as did paper and maintenance contracts.

HP's printer business also declined by five per cent during its August quarter. Both companies also shared another common trait: consumer demand for copiers and printers was down significantly, with enterprise products less so.

The thinking, then, is that combining HP and Xerox would streamline both businesses and take costs out of the equation.

HP also laid out a restructuring plan that would reduce gross global headcount by approximately 7,000-9,000 employees through a combination of employee exits and voluntary early retirement, HP said in October.

Could a merger solve both companies' woes? Xerox seemingly thinks so.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags HPXerox

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?