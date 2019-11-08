Razer expand Basilisk gaming mice range with two new models

Credit: Razer

Razer has added the new Basilisk Ultimate and Basilisk X Hyperspeed to their roster.

The former, priced at a hefty AU$279, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate incorporates the 20K DPI sensor found in the new Razer Viper Ultimate. This sensor features several new "intelligent functions" that promises to help it deliver a smarter tracking experience such as Asymettric Cut-Off and Motion Sync.



The Basilisk Ultra is also equipped with optical switches, 50g acceleration and 100 hours of battery life per charge.



Next off the rank, there's the Basilisk X Hyperspeed.



Priced cheaper than the original Basilisk at AU$109, the new model features a slightly chunkier design but the same 16K DPI sensor and mechanical switches. Where the original Basilisk was wired, the Basilisk x Hyperspeed is also wireless.



The wireless mouse boasts support for both Razer's own HyperSpeed Wireless tech and traditional Bluetooth. When relying on the latter, the Basilisk x Hyperspeed boasts an impressive 450 hours of usage per charge. In contrast, the former will net you about 285 hours. Either way, that's an impressive amount of usage for a mouse that costs just shy of $100.



Both the Razer Basilisk Ultimate and Basilisk x Hyperspeed are available from this week.

