Foxtel ink NBC deal for streaming content

(PC World) on

Foxtel have signed a new multi-year agreement with NBC Universal that'll bolster the company's local content offering in the years to come.

The agreement itself nets Foxtel Now the premiere Australian subscription rights for movies released by Universal Pictures plus a significantly expanded range of titles from the studio’s backlog.

Foxtel Chief Commercial Officer Amanda Laing says that "Foxtel and NBCU have a long and shared history of bringing iconic and ground-breaking entertainment to Australian audiences. "

The new agreement will also see NBCU continue as a major provider of scripted content for Foxtel’s expanded line-up of FOX-branded channels and on demand platforms including both older series like The Office, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation and more-recent blockbusters like Chicago P.D. - which is due to premiere on FOX One on November 15.

Three new channels - Universal TV, E! and business news channel CNBC - will also enhance Foxtel's existing offering for existing and new customers. 

“We are incredibly pleased to extend that partnership with this new cornerstone agreement covering movies, scripted content and NBCU channels in a new agreement that reflects Foxtel’s commitment to building strong partnerships with the best content creators in the world.

“This broad, multi-year deal continues to deliver Foxtel subscribers NBCU’s amazing range of top-quality films and series, along with our compelling channel brands,” commented Chris Taylor, Managing Director, Distribution & Networks, ANZ, NBCUniversal.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags foxtelNBC

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?