Foxtel ink NBC deal for streaming content

Foxtel have signed a new multi-year agreement with NBC Universal that'll bolster the company's local content offering in the years to come.



The agreement itself nets Foxtel Now the premiere Australian subscription rights for movies released by Universal Pictures plus a significantly expanded range of titles from the studio’s backlog.



Foxtel Chief Commercial Officer Amanda Laing says that "Foxtel and NBCU have a long and shared history of bringing iconic and ground-breaking entertainment to Australian audiences. "



The new agreement will also see NBCU continue as a major provider of scripted content for Foxtel’s expanded line-up of FOX-branded channels and on demand platforms including both older series like The Office, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation and more-recent blockbusters like Chicago P.D. - which is due to premiere on FOX One on November 15.



Three new channels - Universal TV, E! and business news channel CNBC - will also enhance Foxtel's existing offering for existing and new customers.



“We are incredibly pleased to extend that partnership with this new cornerstone agreement covering movies, scripted content and NBCU channels in a new agreement that reflects Foxtel’s commitment to building strong partnerships with the best content creators in the world.



“This broad, multi-year deal continues to deliver Foxtel subscribers NBCU’s amazing range of top-quality films and series, along with our compelling channel brands,” commented Chris Taylor, Managing Director, Distribution & Networks, ANZ, NBCUniversal.

