There's generosity and then there's this new Circles.Life 100GB phone plan

(PC World) on

Newcomer Circles.Life are continuing to price themselves aggressively against the local competition, with a new promotion offering over 100GBs of mobile data for AU$28/month.

To take advantage of the deal, you just need to redeem the promo code 100GBFOR28 when you sign up. Your new Circles.Life SIM has to be activated by the end of the year but the deal itself only lasts until November 14.

The terms and conditions here aren't too taxing. You pay AU$28 a month, you get 100GBs a month for the first twelve months you're with Circle.

You also get Circle's usual 3GB of bill shock protection data, which when factored in, brings the total up to 103GB/month.

If you haven't heard of Circles.Life before, they launched into Australia last month with a focus on the customer experience and a bespoke app that promises to become more feature rich over time.

Check out the widget below for a look at how Circle's latest deal compares to other plans with at least 100GB:



Fergus Halliday
