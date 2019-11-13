Telstra strike $10 off their 60GB plan for Click Frenzy

Credit: Samsung

Telstra are running a Click Frenzy deal that nets you a thrifty 60GB for $50 a month.

The 60GB plan is ordinarily priced at $60/month but the temporary offer brings things down to $50 a month for the first twelves months. After that, the price reverts to the usual $60/month. Thankfully and since the 60GB plan comes without a lock-in contract, you're free to leave whenever you want.



The deal itself lasts until the end of tomorrow. So if you're looking to take advantage, you should do so sooner rather than later.



You can get on in the action via the widget below:



