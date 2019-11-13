Technics Audio returns to Australia

Panasonic's iconic audio brand is back with new turntables and more

Credit: Panasonic

The Technics brand is officially returning to Australia. Panasonic say they'll be launching a range of new Technics products into the local market as soon as this week.

The hero products here are the new DJ-grade SL-1210MK7 turntable and the EAH-DJ1200 on-ear headphones. The former is set to be available exclusively through local audio specialist Store DJ. The latter will be available through selected audio specialist retailers at an RRP of AU$299.



Luke Bowditch, Marketing Manager for Store DJ, says that “we are proud to be offering the SL-1210MK7. Technics turntables are the most iconic piece of DJ technology ever and this latest incarnation is the best one yet."

The SL-1210MK7 inherits much of the design found in its predecessor but also manages to find room for new additions like a coreless direct drive motor, dedicated DJ play functions (like reverse playback) and a high sensitivity tonearm. The unit itself also boasts a two layer structure that relies on deadening rubber to reduce unwanted resonance.

Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic say that the SL-1210MK7 will be available from November 2019, priced at $1749RRP via Store DJ in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.



Looking beyond the remastered take on the SL-1210, Panasonic are also rolling out four other premium turntables. Pitched at audiophiles of varying needs and budgets, the new range consists of four models:

The Technics Grand Class SL-1200G, priced at AU$6999

The Technics Grand Class SL-1200GR, priced at AU$2749

The Technics Grand Class SL-1210GR, priced at AU$2749

The Technics SL-1500C Premium Class, priced at AU$1999

All four will be available from November 2019 via selected audio specialist retailers.

Credit: Panasonic

Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager for Audio and Video at Panasonic, says that “Original Technics aficionados and the new generation of vinyl enthusiasts will appreciate this range with the acclaimed Technics direct drive system at its heart.”

"The passion and detail that goes into creating revered Technics products encompasses both superior technology and a timeless design, with precise construction and craftsmanship to create the centrepiece of any music lover's listening environment.”

Next up, there's the new Ottava Series of wireless speakers.

Credit: Panasonic

Waters says that "we’re proud to be able to launch the OTTAVA wireless range in Australia, offering pure, balanced sound, extensive streaming capabilities and premium design."

Headlined by the larger, SC-C70 all-in-one music system, the range consists of three different units:



The SC-C70, priced at AU$1649

The SC-C50, priced at AU$1429

The SC-C30, priced at AU$1149

As mentioned, the SC-C70 is the centerpiece of the offering. It features three JENO engines and five 2-way 2.1-channel speakers, a TruePlay-style Space Tune feature that lets the unit optimise sound output for the environment around it and support for everything from CDs to USBs to AirPlay to Bluetooth to streaming services like Spotify and Tidal.



Last but not least, Panasonic are also making a modest effort at breaking into the wireless noise-cancelling headphones space occupied by brands like Bose and Sony. This endeavor is made manifest in the form of the new EAH-F70N headphones.



Priced at AU$599, the Technics EAH-F70N headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers with a composite performance film diaphragm and wide-band hybrid active noise-cancelling. Panasonic say the aforementioned film has been specifically developed to achieve high rigidity and, in turn, a more powerful bass output.

Credit: Panasonic

The Technics EAH-F70N also support high resolution audio via both LDAC and Bluetooth via AptX HD. There's also on-board smart assistant functionality and an ambient sound enhancer mode that allows you to let external noise through when desired.



Panasonic say the Technics EAH-F70N Headphones will be available through selected audio specialist retailers from this month.





