PCWorld's November Digital Magazine: Microsoft's big Surface event

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS.

Credit: IDG

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the November issue

This month we’ve got the details on Microsoft’s big Surface event, including the new Surface Earbuds and Surface Duo. If you run antivirus software with Windows 10, find out why you can stop right now and save a few dollars in the process.

Other highlights include:

News : Hands on with Microsoft Surface Pro X, a bold new direction for Surface



: Hands on with Microsoft Surface Pro X, a bold new direction for Surface Lenovo ThinkBook 13s review: Pairs solid business features with consumer-friendly touches

Pairs solid business features with consumer-friendly touches MSI's GE65 Raider review: A little thick, but a lot fast

A little thick, but a lot fast Logitech MX Keys review: A wireless keyboard that does much more

A wireless keyboard that does much more PC Gaming: The best 4K graphics card for gaming

The best 4K graphics card for gaming Amazon Echo Frames: Hands-on first impressions

Hands-on first impressions Here's How: Essential Android 10 tips, collaborate on Office files in G Suite, how to install a smart switch

Video highlights

Watch: PCWorld's Gordon Mah Ung talks about the best ways to get kids into PC building. From parts to parental controls, Gordon has had to deal with it all.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away.

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!