PCWorld's November Digital Magazine: Microsoft's big Surface event

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld's Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the November issue

This month we’ve got the details on Microsoft’s big Surface event, including the new Surface Earbuds and Surface Duo. If you run antivirus software with Windows 10, find out why you can stop right now and save a few dollars in the process.

Other highlights include:

  • News: Hands on with Microsoft Surface Pro X, a bold new direction for Surface
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 13s review: Pairs solid business features with consumer-friendly touches
  • MSI's GE65 Raider review: A little thick, but a lot fast
  • Logitech MX Keys review: A wireless keyboard that does much more
  • PC Gaming: The best 4K graphics card for gaming
  • Amazon Echo Frames: Hands-on first impressions
  • Here's How: Essential Android 10 tips, collaborate on Office files in G Suite, how to install a smart switch 

Video highlights

Watch: PCWorld's Gordon Mah Ung talks about the best ways to get kids into PC building. From parts to parental controls, Gordon has had to deal with it all.

