Yes, the new Motorola Razr is coming to Australia

Credit: Motorola

Motorola's first foldable phone will be coming to Australia.

Announced globally earlier today, Motorola's long-rumored reimagination of the classic Razr flip phone - which features a Galaxy Fold-style foldable screen - has been confirmed for the Australian market.

Danny Adamopoulos, Motorola's GM Sales APAC for Mature Markets, says that

"This is a transformative time for both Motorola as a company, but also the broader telecommunications industry here in Australia. And much like the Razr flip-phone redefined what a smartphone could be in the noughties, we’re now ready to flip your world all over again with the world’s first vertical folding display in a mobile device. The Razr is coming. Stay tuned.”

“I am delighted to confirm that the device you’ve all been waiting for will be coming to Australia."



The new Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch Flex View display on the inside and a smaller 2.7-inch on the outside, allowing for quick access to notifications and settings. Under the hood, the new Motorola Razr runs on a Snapdragon 710 processor, Android Pie, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The foldable is also outfitted with a 16-megapixel (f/1.7) front-facing camera and a 5-megapixel internal camera. Last but not least, there's a fingerprint sensor embedded into the device's chunky chin.

No word yet on local pricing or availability but in the US, the new Motorola Razr will retail for $1500 from January. Those with their eye on purchasing one can sign up via the Motorola website to be kept in the loop.



