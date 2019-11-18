Intel debuts Ponte Vecchio, its first Xe GPU for servers

Intel chief executive Bob Swan had earlier confirmed the chip's existence during its October earnings call.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Intel

Intel continues to talk up its entrance into the discrete graphics market, with its first Xe chips for the PC space planned for 2020. Now the company has revealed a few more details about its plans for the datacenter, as it has announced the “Ponte Vecchio” chip as well.

Ponte Vecchio will be manufactured on Intel’s own 7nm process, a process that's roughly comparable to where AMD is today. But Ponte Vecchio will probably debut in 2021, rather than next year. Intel didn’t actually confirm those details in its press release, but chief executive Bob Swan had said during Intel’s October earnings call that Intel is “on track to launch our first 7-nanometer based products, a datacenter-focused discrete GPU in 2021.”

In any event, this first Xe chip for the datacenter is also confirmed to use Intel’s stacked-logic Foveros technology, which is being used to manufacture the “Lakefield” chip for dual-display devices, too. It’s also leveraging the EMIB chip-to-chip interconnect technology, too, suggesting that the Ponte Vecchio chip could be one pf the first to use what Intel called the co-EMIB technology it discussed in July. 

Ponte Vecchio will be used for HPC modelling and simulation workloads, with the emphasis on AI that Intel has ramped up. It will also tap into the Compute Express Link (CXL), the high-speed accelerator CPU-to-memory and CPU-to-device CXL technology which maintains memory coherency between the CPU memory space and memory on attached devices. That in turn minimizes resource sharing for higher performance, reduced software stack complexity, and lower overall system cost, according to the CXL Consortium, which includes companies like Google, Microsoft, Intel, Huawei, and HP.

Ponte Vecchio will be programmed using what Intel calls OneAPI, a unified programming API that Intle is releasing both as a Intel-specific beta product as  well as an open specification. The idea is that developers would be able to program different Intel chips—Intel Core processors, Intel FPGAs, Xeon, and more—with a single toolset, Intel said.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?