Logitech's Adaptive Gaming Kit makes playing more affordable for gamers with disabilities

Game on, even if you can't game on a traditional controller.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Logitech

Not all gamers can use gamepads. Microsoft’s monumental Xbox Adaptive Controller Kit broke down walls, making it much easier for people with disabilities to play games. On Monday, Logitech pushed the cause forward yet again with a $100 Adaptive Gaming Kit that comes with a wide range of controls that can be configured to fit your needs.

Rather than being a standalone technology, the Logitech Adaptive Gaming Kit pairs with the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Voltron-style. (Despite its name, the Xbox Adaptive Controller also works with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10 PCs.) Logitech’s kit comes with four highly sensitive “Light Touch” buttons, a trio of large 2.5-inch buttons, a trio of smaller 1.4-inch buttons, and two pressure-sensitive “Variable Triggers.”

They’re all remappable to meet your needs and connect to the Xbox Adaptive Controller’s USB and 3.5mm ports. Logitech also includes hook and loop boards to house the peripherals, as well as label sheets that let you identify which button or trigger each item is currently mapped to.

logitech adaptive kit Logitech

Some of the components in Logitech’s Adaptive Gaming Kit, with Microsoft’s white Adaptive Controller above it.

Logitech didn’t design its new technology in a vacuum. The company says it worked with Microsoft’s Inclusive Tech Lab, AbleGamers, the Abilities Research Center at Mount Sinai, and SpecialEffect to create the kit.

You can buy the Logitech Adaptive Gaming Kit today for $100, while the required Xbox Adaptive Controller also costs $100. That $200 might sound like a considerable investment compared to a traditional $60 Xbox One controller—and it is—but when you consider that individual accessories for the Xbox Adaptive Controller cost $40 or more, and specialized solutions like this cost hundreds of dollars prior to the rollout of Microsoft’s innovative hardware, Logitech deserves praise for making gaming even more accessible.   

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?