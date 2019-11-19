Samsung show off a new Star Wars Note 10+

Credit: Samsung

Samsung are releasing a new Star Wars variant of their plus-sized flagship smartphone.

As you might expect, the Star Wars-branded special edition of the Note 10+ comes with a high price and the promise of limited availability.



Priced at an RRP of AU$1999, the Star Wars themed Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a red S Pen, matching Galaxy Buds, a specially designed cover and a nifty collector’s badge.



In terms of specs and features, you're pretty much getting exactly what the non-branded Note 10+ delivers plus some exclusive Star Wars wallpapers, themes, stickers, animations, icons and sounds.



You can read our full review of the Galaxy Note 10+ here.



Samsung say they're taking preorders for the Star Wars Note 10+ through the Samsung Online Store, JB Hi-Fi, and Harvey Norman online stores from the 25th of November ahead of a December 19th launch.