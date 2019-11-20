Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Wireless Keyboard review: Mastering this split-style keyboard takes patience

It may bring relief to aching arms, but it's not for everyone.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Pro Fit

The Pro Fit Ergo Wireless Keyboard joins standing desks and ergonomic chairs as another means of defense against the beating our bodies take at the office. Its “ergonomist-approved design” (quirkily shaped, as you’d expect) presumably provides relief for those who have repetitive stress injures, and an ounce of prevention for those who don’t yet.

Measuring 19 x 10 x 1.5 inches and weighing 2.18 pounds, the Pro Fit is clearly built for comfort rather than space savings or portability. All that real estate accommodates six rows of keys including a dozen function keys, shortcut keys, and a full number pad.

The keyboard has a “split and sloped” design with an adjustable reversible tilt—courtesy of three flip-down feet—that positions your hands, wrists and arms in optimal alignment. A thick cushion running along the bottom of the keyboard provides added support for your wrists.

pro fit ergo top Pro Fit

The keyboard takes up a lot of desk space but has a slate of alphanumeric keys, short cuts, a number pad and a wrist support.

The Ergo runs on a two AAA batteries, provided in the box, and connects via a 2.4GHz USB dongle or Bluetooth 4.0 LE. To use the USB receiver, you have to toggle a switch on the bottom of the keyboard to 2.4. Flip the same switch over to “Bluetooth” when you want to connect that way and press the button labeled Connect under the keyboard. A pairing button above the number pad blinks green, and the Ergo appears in the list of available Bluetooth devices on your keyboard or tablet. I used both methods during my testing, and each time the Ergo responded to typing immediately.

My experience with split keyboards is that they require practice and patience to master, and the Ergo was no exception. The slightly angled positing it put my hands in didn’t feel unnatural, but it did make key discovery a challenge. I had many of the same issues I had using the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, overshooting keys much of the time and needing to seek them out visually, which slowed my typing considerably. Over time I got more acclimated to the off-kilter key positions, but the learning curve was steep.

pro fit ergo side Pro Fit

The Pro Fit Ergo has a “split and sloped” design with a reversible tilt that places your hands and wrists in the optimal position.

The Ergo’s keys have responsive bump in each keystroke and emit a quiet and satisfying click. They’re also well spaced, so I didn’t feel any cramping moving to the Ergo from my laptop.

The keys are advertised as “spill proof.” That doesn’t make them impervious to liquids, but it does means liquid beads up on the plastic finish for easy clean up.

I can’t say how The Pro Fit Ergo Wireless Keyboard will prevent or ease RSI, but typing on it was comfortable enough that it’s probably worth trying if you’re suffering. If you’re an RSI-free touch typist like me, though, you’ll have to decide if the time spent learning the new layout—and cleaning up all those typos—is a worthwhile cost for added comfort.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Michael Ansaldo

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?