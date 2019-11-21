Jabra's Elite series finally gets the battery boost it's needed for years

(PC World) on

Credit: Jabra

Jabra's latest flagship set of true wireless earbuds finally close the gap with Apple when it comes to battery life.

Announced earlier today, the new Jabra 75t feature an impressive 7.5 hours of playback per charge. When combined with their charger case, you're looking at about 28 hours of total usage. Compared to the previous Elite 65t earbuds, it's a big step up from 5 hours per charge & 15 hours total.

The earbuds themselves feature a pretty similar look to their predecessors but introduce a new compact earbud shape that Jabra say has been tested to ensure a comfortable and secure fit.

The Jabra 75ts also come ready to play nice with all three major voice assistants (Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa), IP55 durability and a set of four microphones designed to deliver better performance when used for hands-free voice calls.

We haven't had the chance to go hands-on with them yet but, based on our time with the Jabra Elite 65ts, we expect good things.

In our review of the Elite 65ts, we said that "Jabra’s latest leap forward in the true wireless space doesn’t necessarily hit all its marks but it hits just enough to emerge as a solid contender nonetheless. Though a few caveats apply, specifically on the software side, it’s almost exactly everything we wanted out of the second-gen Elite Sport earbuds and a solid product that cements Jabra’s reputation and place on the front-lines of the true wireless arms race."

The Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds are now available in Australia, via JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon.com.au, Jabra.com.au and other leading retailers at an RRP of AU$299.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags jabraJabra Elite 65t

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?