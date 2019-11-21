Jabra's Elite series finally gets the battery boost it's needed for years

Credit: Jabra

Jabra's latest flagship set of true wireless earbuds finally close the gap with Apple when it comes to battery life.

Announced earlier today, the new Jabra 75t feature an impressive 7.5 hours of playback per charge. When combined with their charger case, you're looking at about 28 hours of total usage. Compared to the previous Elite 65t earbuds, it's a big step up from 5 hours per charge & 15 hours total.



The earbuds themselves feature a pretty similar look to their predecessors but introduce a new compact earbud shape that Jabra say has been tested to ensure a comfortable and secure fit.



The Jabra 75ts also come ready to play nice with all three major voice assistants (Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa), IP55 durability and a set of four microphones designed to deliver better performance when used for hands-free voice calls.



We haven't had the chance to go hands-on with them yet but, based on our time with the Jabra Elite 65ts, we expect good things.

In our review of the Elite 65ts, we said that "Jabra’s latest leap forward in the true wireless space doesn’t necessarily hit all its marks but it hits just enough to emerge as a solid contender nonetheless. Though a few caveats apply, specifically on the software side, it’s almost exactly everything we wanted out of the second-gen Elite Sport earbuds and a solid product that cements Jabra’s reputation and place on the front-lines of the true wireless arms race."

The Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds are now available in Australia, via JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon.com.au, Jabra.com.au and other leading retailers at an RRP of AU$299.





