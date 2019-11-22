Vodafone are now bundling Amazon Prime in with selected plans

(PC World) on

Vodafone NZ is testing its first five 5G sites.

Vodafone NZ is testing its first five 5G sites.

Credit: Supplied

Looking to upgrade to a new Samsung phone and like the idea of a free year of Amazon Prime? Vodafone's latest promotion might be up your alley.

For a limited time, if you sign up (and stay connected) to one of Vodafone's Red Plus plans you'll get a free 12 months of Amazon Prime. This nets you online shopping perks like free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video and free loot on Twitch. For more information on whether Amazon Prime is worth it, check out this feature.

According to Vodafone’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ben McIntosh, "Our customers are telling us that they want more value from their telco."

"That’s why we’ve teamed up with Amazon Australia to give our customers access to Amazon Prime with its huge range of benefits across entertainment, shopping and more at no extra charge.”

Running until the 28th of January, the deal itself does have a catch - it's only available for select Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S10 (review here), Galaxy Note10+ (review here) and the Galaxy Fold (review here). You do get a bonus set of Galaxy Buds though.

If you're keen, you can take advantage of the deal via the widgets below:


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags VodafoneAmazon Prime

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?