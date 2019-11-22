Vodafone are now bundling Amazon Prime in with selected plans

Vodafone NZ is testing its first five 5G sites. Credit: Supplied

Looking to upgrade to a new Samsung phone and like the idea of a free year of Amazon Prime? Vodafone's latest promotion might be up your alley.

For a limited time, if you sign up (and stay connected) to one of Vodafone's Red Plus plans you'll get a free 12 months of Amazon Prime. This nets you online shopping perks like free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video and free loot on Twitch. For more information on whether Amazon Prime is worth it, check out this feature.



According to Vodafone’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ben McIntosh, "Our customers are telling us that they want more value from their telco."



"That’s why we’ve teamed up with Amazon Australia to give our customers access to Amazon Prime with its huge range of benefits across entertainment, shopping and more at no extra charge.”

Running until the 28th of January, the deal itself does have a catch - it's only available for select Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S10 (review here), Galaxy Note10+ (review here) and the Galaxy Fold (review here). You do get a bonus set of Galaxy Buds though.



