How to cancel Disney+

So, you’re looking to cancel your Disney+ account.

Maybe you're unhappy with the service's app. Maybe you've already binged your way through all the exclusive original content you want to watch. Maybe you really wanted to see Season 30 of The Simpsons, John Carter or something else that's inexplicably missing from Disney's streaming catalog. Regardless, you've decided to part ways with the House of Mouse.

Here’s how you cancel your account and cut your connection with Disney’s streaming service.

Step 1. Introspection

Your first stop on the path to cancelling your Disney+ account is to visit your profile page. To do that, click on the profile icon in the top-right of the Disney+ interface.

Once here, look for the heading marked Subscription and click your way into Billing Details.

Step 2. Decision

Clicking on Billing Details will take you to a page that both shows you the date of your next billing cycle and allows you to change your payment method for Disney+.

We are doing neither of those things. Instead, click on Cancel Subscription.

Step 3. Confirmation

You’ll then be given a prompt that tells you how long your Disney+ access will remain, should you cancel, and also a reminder of all the platforms that Disney+ is available on. You'll also be directed to visit Disney+ technical support if the reason for your cancellation is related to the performance of the Disney+ app itself.

If neither of these redirection sway you from your path, hit the Confirm Cancellation button to continue.

Step 4. Reaction

After cancelling your Disney+ subscription, you’ll be asked to provide feedback as to why.

This is your chance to have your say, so you may as well make it count. If enough people complain about a technical problem or design shortcomings, Disney will probably bother to address it sooner rather than later. If you don't feel like giving Disney any feedback, you can just close the window. It won't undo your Disney+ account cancellation.

