Camera Comparison: Mate 30 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Google Pixel 4 XL

While there are certainly fronts where the difference between Huawei's hardware and the rest are more prominent, it's hard not to see three incredible smartphone cameras on offer here. Each device here brings a slightly difference tone and color to the pictures involved but there's nothing stopping you from taking a great image with any of the three.
Still, where low-light and zoom-performance is concerned, we'd consider the Huawei's Mate 30 Pro to be the best - with Apple's iPhone 11 Pro arriving a close-second. Of course, just because the Mate 30 Pro has the best camera doesn't mean you should blindly go for it. It's a device with more than its fair share of caveats, check out our full review for more.
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.
Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications