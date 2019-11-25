Best Tablet Accessories: Keyboards & Kickstands

(PC World) on

Credit: Apple

As much as typing on a tablet has improved over the last five years, it’s hard to beat the solid experience of typing on a keyboard. If you’re looking to get some serious work done on your shiny new Tab S6, iPad Pro or Surface Pro, you’re going to want to invest in something a little more advanced than a flimsy add-on. 

Here are our picks for the best tablet accessories you can buy in 2019:

Best Tablet Keyboards

Logitech K480 

Credit: Logitech

Logitech’s K480 is basically a more compact, phone-and-tablet-friendly version of its popular Craft keyboard. The built-quality and design here is very similar - which is far from a bad thing. We loved the original Craft back when we reviewed it and we’re into the more portable incarnation of Logitech’s design ethos found here.  

The main difference here is that, owing to the tenkeyless design, the K480 is a little bit more compact. It’s super easy to throw this thing in a backpack. It’s not particularly heavy but it’s robust enough that we weren’t worried about it being scratched or damaged in transit.

The Logitech K480 also features a small nook above the function keys that allows you to easily stand your phone or tablet screen upright and use it like a faux laptop. In action, this feature isn’t quite as good as a proper kickstand but it’s a definite step-up over nothing at all. It brings a little bit of extra support but little in the way of flexibility. 

In Australia, the Logitech K480 can be had for an RRP of AU$79. You can buy it on Amazon here

Logitech K780

Credit: Logitech

If the Logitech K580 is a little too compact for your liking, the K780 is a natural step-up. Featuring a numpad, it’s a little closer to a traditional desktop keyboard - which, if you’re a tablet power user, might be exactly what you’re after.

It builds on the small tablet and phone dock found in in the K580 by stretching the feature out across the length of the entire keyboard. This cradle can hold anything from a small Pixel 3a to a large 12-inch iPad Pro. Since the keyboard itself is a little larger, the K780 weighs more - which makes it a pretty sturdy dock for even larger tablet like the iPad Pro.

In Australia, the Logitech K780 can be had for an RRP of AU$99. You can buy it on Amazon here

Best iPad Pro Keyboards

Apple Smart Keyboard

Read more: ​Clamcase for iPad Pro 9.7-inch

Credit: Apple

As far as iPad Keyboards that double as kickstands, it’s hard to look past Apple’s own Smart Keyboard Folio. Featuring hard plastic on the outside and softer cloth-like felt on the inside, Apple’s flagship accessory for the iPad clicks onto the back of the tablet with a magnetic snap. 

Compared to the other options, the Apple Smart Keyboard is a relatively expensive way to go but it provides plenty of protection (the keyboard itself is spill, water and stain resistant), doesn’t infringe on the portability of your tablet all that much and gives you a lot (though not all) of the keypress depth you’d want out of a traditional laptop keyboard. 

In Australia, the Apple Smart Keyboard can be had for an RRP of AU$99. You can buy it through Apple

Brydge Pro

Credit: Brydge

If you’re looking to turn your iPad into something more Macbook-like, it’s hard to look past Brydge’s latest. Designed to be used with Apple’s latest 11-inch and 12.6-inch iPads, the Brydge Pro let you enhance your tablet typing experience with the addition of a sturdy aluminum body and easily adjustable backlighting.

If Apple’s own smart keyboard doesn’t quite cut it, the Brydge Pro is the obvious next step.

In Australia, Brydge’s Pro keyboards start at AU$249. You can grab them through Amazon or the Brydge website

Best Tablet Kickstands

MOFT X

Credit: MOFT

The MOFT X is the best stick-on kickstand we’ve ever encountered. It’s 5mm thin and even has space for credit cards in the back of it. The material is soft to the touch but held in place by magnets. Even when pushed against, it’s surprisingly sturdy. 

The setup involved here isn’t that different to the application of most screen protectors. You peel and stick a transparent square on the back of your phone. Then, you peel a layer off the back of the MOFT X and mash the two together. The MOFT X has been designed with flexibility in mind, so you can also use it vertically or horizontally.

You can grab the MOFT X for US $24.99 through the MOFT website now. There’s also a smaller version of the MOFT X that’s sized for smartphones and ideal for the Nintendo Switch. You can find it here.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags tabletsTablet Accessories

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?