Samsung push for more affordable 5G with the new Galaxy A90

Credit: Samsung

Samsung are adding a new 5G model to the top-end of their mid-range Galaxy A-series.

Launched overseas back in September, the Galaxy A90 5G is available now through Samsung, Telstra, Optus and selected retailers at a local price-point of $1049.

Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, 128GB of storage, a 4500mAh battery and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, the new Galaxy A90 5G also features a triple-lens rear camera (48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel), a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and 5G connectivity.

At $1049, it's technically the cheapest 5G phone on Samsung's roster and one of the cheapest 5G phones you can currently buy in Australia. It's not as much of a steal as Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3 5G, which is currently on sale for about $699 but it's a fairways cheaper than the previous S10 5G and Note10+ 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is available now through Samsung, Telstra, Optus and selected retailers for an Australian price of $1,049.






Tags Galaxy A90Galaxy A90 5GGalaxy A-Series

Fergus Halliday
