12 Video Games You Should Buy This Black Friday

Credit: Capcom

Seasonal sales events like Black Friday are a great excuse to pick up some of the great games you missed earlier in the year. Here are our picks for the best games you should grab during this weekend’s extravaganza of sales if you haven’t played them already.

The Outer Worlds

pd_the_outer_worlds_cover_1920x1080-100783759-orig.jpg



“The Outer Worlds isn’t as fresh-feeling as Fallout: New Vegas was circa 2010, but it does demonstrate once again that Obsidian approaches its worlds and its stories with more care than most developers. Best case scenario, Microsoft’s support allows for many more games of this size, even denser and more detailed.”





Total War: Three Kingdoms

Credit: Sega



Not content with just doing justice to its setting or being just another verse in a long-running tune, Total War: Three Kingdoms soars where lesser titles stumble and cements itself nicely as the series’ new gold standard.





Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Credit: From Software



“Sekiro manages borrows plenty of influences but stands tall as its own beast. It’s part Souls, part stealth game and boasts a bevy of memorable moments that I suspect will see the game enshrined as a future classic.”





Resident Evil 2

Credit: Capcom



“Resident Evil 8 is all but certain to splinter the franchises’ fanbase in new and exciting ways. But no matter which side of the divide you end up on, you’ll always have a perfectly-playable version of Resident Evil 2 to go back to.”





The Witcher 3 on Switch

Credit: CD Projekt Red



“The Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt isn’t without compromises but it’s more than good enough to not infringe on the appeal. It doesn’t set a new bar for how good a Switch game can look but it does set a new standard for the kind of fully-featured and ambitiously scoped games you can play on Nintendo’s portable.”





Control

Credit: Remedy



“Control sees Remedy’s trademark storytelling go weirder than ever before but it’s the newfound sense of focus here that sees them deliver one of 2019’s best action games rather than just another game that isn’t Alan Wake 2.”





Rage 2

rage-2-cars-100761467-orig.jpg



“Credit where it’s due, Avalanche have taken a relic of a bygone era and turned it into the game that the first Rage probably ought have been. Rage 2 resuscitates a franchise that was arguably dead on arrival.”





Bloodstained Ritual of the Night

Credit: 505 Games



“Though meticulously designed and devilishly fun to play through but the thing that sticks with me about Bloodstained isn’t the nods to what’s come before. It’s the ideas it invokes about what could come next. Bloodstained isn’t just a memorial to the Castlevania games of days past, it feels like a foundation for the series’ future.”





Devil May Cry V

devil-may-cry-5-100800426-orig.jpg



“Although the modern comforts and production values involved serve to elevate it above previous entries in some regards, Devil May Cry V is ultimately held back by its own baggage. It veers so close to the past that it never truly escapes the long-shadow cast by its own history. It’s fun-as-hell to play but it’s fun-as-hell to play in the way that Devil May Cry has always been.”





Wargroove

Credit: Chucklefish



“Whether played casually or in longer intensive sessions, Wargroove is a turn-based tactics game that pushes all the right buttons. It’s both the Advance Wars game fans have been waiting for and one of the freshest debuts the genre has seen in quite some time.”







Apex Legends

Credit: Electronic Arts



“Apex Legends is the gaming year’s first big surprise and an impressive free-to-play debut from Respawn. Whether they can build that momentum into something sustainable in the face of juggernauts like Fortnite remains to be seen but, right now, Apex Legends is the battle royale to beat. It’s more evolution than revolution but it’s exactly what the genre needed and exactly what you’d expect from the team behind the Modern Warfare and Titanfall series.”





Jedi Fallen Order

star-wars-jedi-fallen-order-2-100798801-orig.jpg



“Jedi: Fallen Order is a type of game that doesn’t get made very often nowadays, especially by EA. I hope that changes, because it’s refreshing. Character-driven, concise, with solid action sequences and a focus on how levels flow. Everything I want, and a lot of it at odds with the current era of open-world sprawl and evolving live-service games.”



