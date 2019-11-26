$2 is a pretty good amount of money to pay for four months of Tidal

tidal-logo-100623219-orig.jpg

Hi-Fi music streaming service Tidal is running a set of Black Friday promotions that make signing up cheaper than ever.

From November 25 through December 3, 2019, new Tidal subscribers can sign-up for four months of TIDAL at AU$0.99 at the Premium tier or AU$1.99 for the Hi-Fi tier. Following those four months, your monthly subscription will then rise to $9.99/month for Premium or $19.99/month for Hi-Fi.



Compared to what you'd pay for four months of Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube Music, there's a fair amount of savings here.



Tidal is available on desktop, iOS, Android, Waze, Plex, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and Sonos speakers.

To take advantage of the deal, click here.



