Amazon tease their best Black Friday deals

(PC World) on

Credit: Amazon

Amazon are itching to unleash their Black Friday deals and have let a few out of the bag early.

Note that while Amazon have announced the following deals, the discounts themselves won't kick in until Black Friday begins.

To begin with, Amazon are going to be knocking $50 off their Kindle Paperwhite eReaders and slashing $20 off the price of their Fire TV Stick. Expect plenty of sales on Echo speakers like the third-generation Echo, third-gen Echo Dot and Echo Studio.

Amazon also say there will be savings on select Samsung smartphones, peripherals from Corsair and Razer and laptops from Lenovo, ASUS and Acer. 

When do these deals go live? Well, Australians will have early access to Black Friday Countdown deals from the U.S. through the Amazon.com.au Global Store from 7pm, Thursday 28 November. Then, Amazon Australia's own Black Friday sales go live at 12.00am on the 29th of November and run until 11:59PM on the 1st of December.

Amazon Australia's Cyber Monday sales then start at 12.00am on the 2nd of December and last through to midnight. Last but not least, Australian Amazon customers will also be able to get in on Cyber Monday deals from the States until 6:59pm on the 3rd of December.

Australian Prime members will get free expedited delivery on both eligible Australian and US Black Friday deals, so if you're keen to take advantage of bargains you see on Amazon US, it might be worth signing up. For more on Amazon Prime, check out this feature.

Look for more Black Friday deals in the coming days. For the best Black Friday deals that are already live, click here.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonblack friday

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?