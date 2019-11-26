Amazon tease their best Black Friday deals

Credit: Amazon

Amazon are itching to unleash their Black Friday deals and have let a few out of the bag early.

Note that while Amazon have announced the following deals, the discounts themselves won't kick in until Black Friday begins.



To begin with, Amazon are going to be knocking $50 off their Kindle Paperwhite eReaders and slashing $20 off the price of their Fire TV Stick. Expect plenty of sales on Echo speakers like the third-generation Echo, third-gen Echo Dot and Echo Studio.



Amazon also say there will be savings on select Samsung smartphones, peripherals from Corsair and Razer and laptops from Lenovo, ASUS and Acer.

When do these deals go live? Well, Australians will have early access to Black Friday Countdown deals from the U.S. through the Amazon.com.au Global Store from 7pm, Thursday 28 November. Then, Amazon Australia's own Black Friday sales go live at 12.00am on the 29th of November and run until 11:59PM on the 1st of December.



Amazon Australia's Cyber Monday sales then start at 12.00am on the 2nd of December and last through to midnight. Last but not least, Australian Amazon customers will also be able to get in on Cyber Monday deals from the States until 6:59pm on the 3rd of December.

Australian Prime members will get free expedited delivery on both eligible Australian and US Black Friday deals, so if you're keen to take advantage of bargains you see on Amazon US, it might be worth signing up. For more on Amazon Prime, check out this feature.



Look for more Black Friday deals in the coming days. For the best Black Friday deals that are already live, click here.

