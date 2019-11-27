The Steam Autumn Sale's surprisingly steep game deals feel like the good ol' days

Gears 5 for half-price and $25 for the whole of Hitman 2 make the Steam Autumn Sale feel almost like an old Steam Sale, for the first time in a long time.

Credit: Valve

Turkey and stuffing? Check. Mashed potatoes? Check. Cranberry sauce? Check. Steam Sale? Check. Looks like all the ingredients are here for a proper Thanksgiving.

The Steam Autumn Sale kicked off this morning, and damn there are some pretty good deals right there on the front page. Gears 5, released in September, is already 50 percent off—and to think, it was amazing to see a Gears game on Steam in the first place. Now it’s one of the leading sale items.

Other great deals: Cities: Skylines is less than $10, with all the DLC discounted by 50 percent as well. Rage 2 is all the way down to $20. The Surge 2 is discounted to $30. The Crew 2 is $15. The Room 3 is (appropriately) $3. Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments is under $5. Hitman 2 with all the DLC included is $25. And if you’re into hardware, the Steam Controller is just $5.

I’m still digging, but those are the best deals I’ve seen. And I’m impressed, I’ll be honest. We’ve long talked about the glory days of the Steam Sale, and while today’s deals don’t quite reach the same level as sales of yore I think it’s a lot closer. I mean, 50 percent off Gears 5 already? Pretty amazing.

This being the Autumn Sale, it also coincides with nominations for the annual Steam Awards. It looks like there are eight different categories this year, with fun ones like “Best Game You Suck At” interspersed with standards like “VR Game of the Year.” Nominations happen now, voting happens during the Winter Sale, and it culminates in the announcement of the winners on December 31.

But as I said, the deals are the main attraction this time. That hasn’t been the case in a long time, so I’m pretty excited to dig through the catalog and see if there are any other bargains waiting. Maybe...maybe the competition with the Epic Games Store is good for everyone? Maybe.