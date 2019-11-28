Foxtel's Now streaming box scores itself a Netflix app

(PC World) on

Foxtel's streaming box now supports Netflix through a dedicated app.

Existing Foxtel Now users will have access to Netflix following the rollout of a software update over the next few weeks.

In contrast, any new customers who nab themselves a Foxtel Now over the holiday sales will have access to the feature from the getgo. Foxtel say they'll also be bundling a new remote featuring a dedicated Netflix button with new Foxtel Now.

Alice Mascia, Foxtel’s Chief Product and Strategy Officer, says that “Today’s addition of the Netflix app consolidates Foxtel’s position as the ‘go-to’ aggregator for streamed content that sits alongside our own award-winning sport, drama and movies and makes a great customer experience even better.” 

In our original review of the Foxtel Now, we said that "Even if the absence of Netflix makes it hard to recommend without reservation (Foxtel say that it and Amazon Prime will eventually come to the box) this still feels like a box you’re going to want to invest in if you’re already a Foxtel Now subscriber and haven’t already picked up (or aren't willing spend extra on) the new Telstra TV."

You can read our full review of the Foxtel Now streaming box here.


