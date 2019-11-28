Looking to buy an iPhone this Black Friday? These are the deals you're looking for

Credit: Black EYE

If you're happy to wait on this year's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and settle for last year's iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, JB Hi-Fi are running a slew of discounts on the device. Looking to save money? Here's an iPhone XS with 64GB of storage for $1279. Need a little more storage? Save $400 on the 256GB model here. Happy to go all-out for the largest size? JB are discounting the 512GB model by $550 to $1649 here.

If you're keen on the larger of the three 2018 iPhones, JB have you covered. They've reduced the price of the 256GB iPhone XS Max by $400 to $1599. If you're on a tight budget, there's also the 64GB iPhone XS Max for $1449. Alternatively, if you're happy to spend big, you can grab the creme de la creme 512GB iPhone XS Max for $1799 - which is about $520 cheaper than it usually is.



If the $1279 that the entry level iPhone XS asks of you is a little too dear, it might be worth looking at nabbing yourself an iPhone X - which is now pretty heavily discounted at JB Hi-Fi. You can buy the 256GB model for $1199 or the 64GB model for $1099.



If you want a pretty nice iPhone with a ton of storage space to play around with, JB Hi-Fi have the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 8 available for a clean $999 here.



