Looking to buy an iPhone this Black Friday? These are the deals you're looking for

Best Australian Black Friday iPhone Deals

If you're looking to save money on a new iPhone this Black Friday weekend, you're got options.

iPhone XS

If you're happy to wait on this year's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and settle for last year's iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, JB Hi-Fi are running a slew of discounts on the device. Looking to save money? Here's an iPhone XS with 64GB of storage for $1279. Need a little more storage? Save $400 on the 256GB model here. Happy to go all-out for the largest size? JB are discounting the 512GB model by $550 to $1649 here.

You can also read our full review of the iPhone XS here.

iPhone XS Max

If you're keen on the larger of the three 2018 iPhones, JB have you covered. They've reduced the price of the 256GB iPhone XS Max by $400 to $1599. If you're on a tight budget, there's also the 64GB iPhone XS Max for $1449. Alternatively, if you're happy to spend big, you can grab the creme de la creme 512GB iPhone XS Max for $1799 - which is about $520 cheaper than it usually is.

iPhone X

If the $1279 that the entry level iPhone XS asks of you is a little too dear, it might be worth looking at nabbing yourself an iPhone X - which is now pretty heavily discounted at JB Hi-Fi. You can buy the 256GB model for $1199 or the 64GB model for $1099.

iPhone 8

If you want a pretty nice iPhone with a ton of storage space to play around with, JB Hi-Fi have the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 8 available for a clean $999 here.

We'll update this page with new iPhone deals as they arrive.

If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out:


Tags black friday

Fergus Halliday
