Best Australian Black Friday Deals: iPhones, Surface laptops and more

We've rounded up the best deals of this year's Black Friday weekend so you don't have to.



20% off Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 @ Microsoft Store

Credit: Microsoft 408512-Product-1-I_800x800.jpg

Microsoft are slicing a clean 20% off the asking price for their new Surface Pro 7 tablet and Surface Laptop 3. This brings the starting price for the former down to $979 and the latter down to $1359.



44% off Samsung Galaxy S10+ @ Kogan

Credit: Samsung

Kogan have a refurbished unit of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S10+ with 128GB of storage available for $799. That's about $700 less than usual. In our review of the Galaxy S10+, we said that "the Galaxy S10+ doesn’t fix any of the more fundamental shortcomings of the Galaxy S10. If anything, it makes a lot of the same mistakes. However, all the same, it’s by far the better device. The extra RAM, battery life and screen-size give it more room to make those mistakes and, eventually, these small details add up in its favor." Grab it here.



20% off Fitbit Versa @ JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi have discounted Fitbit’s original Versa smartwatch down to a cool $194. In our review of the Versa, we said that “if its predecessor was the wearable that showed that Fitbit had the chops to make it in the smartwatch market, this is the one that you’ll actually probably want to buy.”

You can do exactly that by jumping over to the JB Hi-Fi website here.



Up to 40% off Dell

Credit: Dell

Dell's modern classic of laptop design, the new XPS 13 can be had for as little as $1839 with the code XPSPLUS5



Dell are also offering 40% off select monitors, including the Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor ($1289) and Dell's 24-inch ultrathin monitor ($263)

Dell are also knocking off up to 25% off selected Alienware gaming PCs like the Alienware 51m and bundling in three months of Xbox Games Pass with any purchase.

Dell say their Black Friday deals will run from the 26th of November to the 1st of December. Then, from the 2nd to the 5th of December, their Cyber week deals will be live.



44% off Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones @ Kogan

Credit: Beats

Eyeing that wire-free set of Beats Solo3 headphones? Kogan will hook you up for a keen $219. Grab them here.



