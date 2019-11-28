The Best Australian Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

Best Amazon Australia Black Friday 2019 deals

Credit: Amazon

Following this year’s Prime Day, Amazon Australia has really come into its own as a destination for those looking to grab themselves some cheap tech and video games. If you’re looking to cut to the chase, here are our picks for the best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon this weekend.

Amazon Echo Smart Speakers

amazon-echo-dot-3rd-gen-100774879-orig.jpgCredit: Amazon
Unsurprisingly, Amazon’s own stable of smart speakers are pretty heavily discounted in time for Black Friday. You can save $50 on the third-generation “All New” Amazon Echo (bringing the price down to $99). Alternatively, Amazon are also offering 50% off the third-generation Echo Dot - meaning you can grab one for just $39.

If you want to save a little more, you can save $80 on an Echo Show smart display, $50 on an Echo Plus or Echo Show 5 ($79) or $30 on the brand new Echo Dot with Clock

Need more help choosing a smart speaker, check out our guide to the best smart speakers by clicking here

Fire TV Stick

513laI4AS8L._SL1000_.jpgCredit: Amazon
Amazon’s Fire TV stick is also discounted by $20 to $49. In our review of the Fire TV Stick, we said that "the Amazon Fire Stick is, all things considered, a pretty simple product - even if it is one that handily achieves what it sets to do."

You can buy it here

Kindle

kindle-oasis-graphite-slant-100811523-orig.jpgCredit: Amazon
If e-reading is your thing, Black Friday is one of the best times of year to pick up one of Amazon’s Kindle products. As part of this year’s seasonal sales, you’ll be able to save $50 on the pricier Kindle Paperwhite and $40 on the regular Kindle

Ring

If you’re looking to make enhance your Alexa experience with any of Ring’s smart security devices, this year’s Black Friday sales are a great excuse. For the duration of the weekend, Amazon shoppers can save $80 on Ring Video Doorbells, Home Security Cameras and Video Doorbells

ring-motion-sensor-primary-100814855-orig.jpgCredit: Michael Brown / IDG
There’s also a 21% discount running on the original Ring Video Doorbell here.

If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out:


Tags amazonblack fridayBlack Friday dealsAmazon Australia

Fergus Halliday
