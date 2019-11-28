The best Black Friday deals you can find on eBay

Looking for eBay's best Black Friday deals? We found em.
- As is becoming more common for the site, eBay are offering a host of bargains exclusively for eBay Plus subscribers. This includes up to 60% off select Apple, Dyson and RM Williams products. From 10AM on Friday, Plus members will be able to grab a set of AirPods for $99 or a Dyson V8 Origin for just $350.You can sign up for a 30-day free trial of eBay Plus here.
- eBay are offering to take 15% off select tech purchases with the promo code POW15 (applied at checkout) This includes eScooters, smartphones, laptops and more. Check out the full range of eligible tech here or find our highlights below:
- Nintendo Switch Lite for $279*
- Sega Mega Drive Mini for $127*
- Borderlands 3 (review here) on Xbox One for $72*
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (review here) on Xbox One for $72*
- Daemon X Machina on Nintendo Switch for $63*
- If there's nothing there that suits your fancy, eBay are also offering an entirely separate pre-Black Friday promotion that lets you save 20% on selected tech items when you apply the promo code PITCH20 at checkout. The full spread can be found here
but to save you time, we've rounded up some of our favorites:
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (review here) for $1580*
- ASUS Zenbook UX434FL notebook PC for $1718*
- Bose SoundSport Free (review here) wireless earbuds for $196*
- Bose Soundlink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker for $308*
- Samsung Galaxy A70 (review here) for $568*
- Sony Alpha A7 Mk III mirrorless camera for $2070*
- Google Pixel 3 (review here) for $669*
- Huawei P30 Pro (review here) for $1207*
- Bose QC35 II noise cancelling headphones for $338*
- Legion Y7000 gaming laptop for $1439*
- ROG Strix Scar III (review here) gaming laptop for $1992*
- QNAP TS-453BE-4G 4-bay NAS for $567*
- Lenovo X1 Carbon G7 notebook for $2239*
- Samsung 256GB Evo Plus MicroSD card for $56
- While the main Microsoft store is running discounts on the latest Surface hardware, the company's eBay storefront is trying to clear out older Surface Laptop, Surface Book and Surface Pro 6 stock at a 20% discount.