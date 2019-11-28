Best Black Friday Lenovo deals

E14

E14

We trawled Lenovo's Black Friday sales to find the best deals. Here's our round-up.

  • The biggest and boldest discount you'll find on Lenovo's online storefront this Black Friday is probably going to be the ThinkPad E595. A 15-inch laptop designed for SMBs, it's being discounted by up to 50% - reducing the price from the usual $1449 to $796. Buy it here.
  • If you're keen to save a few bucks on a classic ThinkPad, now is probably the perfect time to do just that with the ThinkPad E14. Discounted by up to 40% (depending on spec),  the E14 can be had for as little as $1199 - which is a pretty deep cut on the usual $1999. Buy it here.
  • If you're after a gaming laptop with plenty of performance power, a slim design and a cheap price-tag, it's gonna be hard to beat the Lenovo L340. Rather than the usual $1499, the L340 has been discounted down to as little as $1079 - depending on which spec-configuration you opt for. Regardless, with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and 9th Gen Intel processor inside it, it's more than just capable. It's competitive. Buy it here.
  • Gamers can also nab themselves a Legion Y530 gaming laptop for $1189 instead of the
    • usual $1699. The specs inside this thing aren't monstrous but they're more than good enough for popular online games like Overwatch, League of Legends and Fortnite. Buy it here.
If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out:

Tags Lenovoblack friday

