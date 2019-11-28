Best Australian Black Friday Microsoft Store deals

Microsoft's Surface hardware is far from the only thing on sale through the company's online storefront this weekend.
Sure, you can get yourself one of a brand new Surface Laptop 3 for 20% off or a Surface Go for a sleek $671. However, the Microsoft Store has much more to offer over the Black Friday sales period than just Microsoft-made PCs. Other deals include:
- 20% off Surface Headphones, which reduces them from $499 to $399
- An Xbox One X + Controller + either Jedi: Fallen Order, Gears 5, NBA 2K20 or Forza Horizon 4 for $479
- An Xbox One S + either Jedi: Fallen Order, Gears 5, NBA 2K20, Fortnite or Forza Horizon 4 for $299
- ASUS Zenbook Flip 13 for $1199, which is $500 of savings on the regular price
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced for $3399, saving you $700 on the normal price
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 for $2299, $480 less than usual
- Bose's QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for are $125 cheaper than usual, giving you the opportunity to nab them for $375
- Bose's true wireless SoundSport Free headphones are $199
- Samsung's Galaxy Buds are also $199
- Razer's haptics-enhanced Nari Ultimate gaming headset is about $100 cheaper than usual. Grab it for $244 here.
- Microsoft are throwing in a free 500GB Samsung T5 SSD with the purchase of any Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+
