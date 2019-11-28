Best Australian Black Friday Razer Store deals

Your old DeathAdder starting to lose its edge? Razer's online store has a ton of tech for cheap this weekend that you could use to replace it.
These days, Razer are known for making more than just mice and keyboards. In 2019, they play in every category from microphones to smartphones - and a large chunk of the company's catalogue is going on sale for this weekend's Black Friday sales. Our picks for the best deals include:
- Razer Lancehead for $149 (38% off)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 for $1999 ($450 off)
- Razer Blade 15 for $3799 ($300 off)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 for $4649 ($150 off)
- Razer Huntsman keyboard for $199 (20% off)
- Razer BlackWidow Ultimate for $135 (20% off)
- Razer Cynosa Chroma Pro for $104 (25% off)
- Razer Basilisk for $77 (35% off)
- Razer Tiamat for $118 (46% off)
- Razer Leviathan for $272 (26% off)
- Razer Kraken for $112 (25% off)
- Razer Mamba HyperFlux + Razer Firefly HyperFlux for $287 (28% off)
- Razer Thresher for $192 (23% off)
- Razer Raiju Ultimate for $226 (23% off)
- Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition for $134 (25% off)
- Razer Seiren X for $111 (30% off)
- Razer Ripsaw HD for $227 (19% off)
- Razer Hammerhead BT for $101 (40% off)
- Razer Hammerhead for iOS for $101 (40% off)
- Razer Hammerhead USB-C for $77 (38% off)
