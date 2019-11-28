Best Australian Black Friday The Good Guys deals

The Good Guys are going all out when it comes to Black Friday sales this year. Here are our picks for the best bargains on offer.
- 10% off Apple Mac computers
- 20% off Dell PCs including the Inspiron 11 3000 ($439), Dell G5 gaming desktop ($1599), Dell G3 gaming laptop ($1279), Dell G5 gaming laptop ($1999), Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 ($2479) and the regular Dell XPS 13 ($2399)
- 15% off Microsoft Surface PCs including the Surface Laptop 3 ($1359), Surface Pro 7 ($1599) and Surface Book 2 ($1869)
- 20% off HP PCs including the HP Pavillion ($1049), HP Stream x360 ($343), HP Spectre x360 ($1699), HP Envy 13 ($1189), HP Pavillion Gaming Laptop ($1444) and the HP Pavilion x360 ($1199)
- 20% off Acer PCs including the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop ($1119), Acer Swift 1 ($559), Acer Swift 3 ($959) and Acer Aspire 3 ($583)
- 20% off Lenovo PCs including the IdeaPad S130 ($399), the Yoga S730 ($1359) and the Yoga C740 ($1679) and the Lenovo C340 Chromebook ($399).
- 15% off selected Sony & Canon cameras including the Canon M50 ($764), Sony A6000 ($764) and the Canon EOD 1500D single lens kit ($508)
All the above deals will last until the 2nd of December 2019.
