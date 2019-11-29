Best Australian Black Friday Bing Lee deals

Credit: Dyson

Bing Lee are bringing it to the competition this Black Friday. If you've been holding out, now's your chance to snag a bargain on the latest tech from JBL, Dyson, Samsung, CHiQ, Fitbit, LG, DeLonghi and more. Here are our picks for the best details from the retailer:

If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out: