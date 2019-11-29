Best Australian Black Friday Bing Lee deals

Bing Lee are bringing it to the competition this Black Friday. If you've been holding out, now's your chance to snag a bargain on the latest tech from JBL, Dyson, Samsung, CHiQ, Fitbit, LG, DeLonghi and more. Here are our picks for the best details from the retailer:
- Fitbit Versa Lite for $195
- Fitbit Charge 3 for $148
- Dyson Cyclone V10 for $695
- Dyson V8 for $497
- JBL 400BT headphones for $99
- JBL Charge 4 for $149
- 20% off select desktops, laptops, 2 in 1 laptops
- 30% off all Razer peripherals
- Up to $500* off on Panasonic, TCL, Fetch and Yamaha sound bar systems
- 20% off Swann Surveillance tech
- 30% off ASUS wireless networking tech
- 20% off Navman GPS Navigation Systems
