JB Hi-Fi are selling the Note 10 for almost half the normal price

JB Hi-Fi's Black Friday discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is going to be hard to top.

Update: Amazon just did that, click here for details.



Normally $1499, the retailer are selling the 256GB version of Samsung's stylus-equipped smartphone for $888.



The one thing to note here is that it's the regular Note 10 rather than the top-specced Note 10+.



The regular Galaxy Note 10 has a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display of the same quality found in the Galaxy S10. That means it is smaller than the 6.4-inch AMOLED found on the Galaxy Note 9 but still larger than the 6.1-inch AMOLED display you'd get from a Galaxy S10. You're also getting a smaller battery, slightly different camera system and less RAM. For a full breakdown of the differences between the Note 10, Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G, check out this guide.

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $888 at JB Hi-Fi here.



