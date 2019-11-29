The Google Pixel 4 XL is already on-sale

Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 4 only launched a few weeks ago but you can already save hundreds of dollars on it through Black Friday deals.



First of all, Google themselves are doing a promotion where buying the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL through the Google Store gets you $220 of store-credit. As far as deals go, it's not *amazing* but if you were already looking to drop some money on a Pixel 4 and want to grab some Nest smart home tech to go with it, it's a nice bonus. Take advantage of the deal here.



If you prefer more straightforward savings, JB Hi-Fi is probably going to be your next best bet. The retailer have knocked $150 off the price of the regular Google Pixel 4, meaning you can grab it for $899 rather than usual $1049. Buy it here.



If you're keen on the Pixel 4 XL, JB are also running the same discount for the larger device. Instead of $1429, you can get the Pixel 4 XL for $1279. Buy it here.



Last but by no means least, Telstra have a deal that cuts $144 from the price of a Pixel 4 XL, which works out to be a $6 per month discount on a 24-month repayment. It also comes with a bonus Nest Hub.



The above deals all run until the 2nd of December.



In our review of the Google Pixel 4 XL, we came away impressed on some fronts and let down on others. We said, "The Google Pixel 4 introduces new features and a stellar camera but it struggles in other areas and dilutes a lot of the charm that previous models had." You can read our full review here.



