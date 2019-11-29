Black Friday is a great chance to save money on Google's best value smartphone

Buying a Pixel 3a this weekend? Here's where to go for the best deals

Google Pixel 3a Credit: Google

Buying a Google Pixel 3a this weekend? Good news - there's more than a few places offering great discounts on Google's best value smartphone.



As with the Pixel 4, Google are offering $100 of savings on the Pixel 3a XL over on the Google Store. If you want a deeper discount, you'll have to go to JB Hi-Fi. The Australian retailer have the regular Pixel 3a for $579 and the plus-sized Pixel 3a XL for $679 rather than the usual $799.



In our review of the Pixel 3a, we said that "If you have $650 to spend, and can live without things like wireless charging, water resistance and the ability to take photos of the moon, there are almost zero reasons to look at buying anything other than the Pixel 3a." Read our full review here.



