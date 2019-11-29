Best Australian Black Friday Telstra deals

Credit: Telstra

Telstra are running a handful of discounts on some of the year's biggest smartphones.



Deal #1 - Telstra has cut $216 from the price of the iPhone XS. Over a 24-month plan, this works out to be a $9 per month discount. This promotion runs until January 13. You can use the widget below to take advantage of it:



Deal #2 - Telstra has cut $144 from the price of the Pixel 4 XL (review here). This works out to be a $6 per month discount on a 24-month plan. You also get a free Nest Hub. This deal last until December 2. You can use the widget below to take advantage of it:



Deal #3 - Telstra also has sliced $504 off the price-tag for HTC 5G Hub (review here). Essentially, you're saving $21 per month over a 24-month term. As with the others, this deal runs until December 2. Hit up the widget below if it's your jam:

Deal #4 - Telstra has a $10 per month discount on its 60GB SIM-only plan, which naturally brings things down to $50 per month. The discount only lasts for your first 12 months with Telstra, so you're saving $120 over the course of the year. This deal runs until December 2. Check out the widget below:



If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out:



