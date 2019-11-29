Beats' Powerbeats Pro are discounted down to $261 for Black Friday

61yKNXIjxQL._SL1500_.jpg Credit: Beats

The Beats PowerBeats Pro are totally worth it for the regular $349 - let alone the $269 you can get them for through Amazon this Black Friday.

The deal itself is available through Amazon while stocks last. If you're keen, get on it sooner rather than later by clicking here.

In our review of the Beats Powerbeats Pro, we said that "regardless of whether you care the most about battery life, audio fidelity or fitness-friendliness, these are probably going to be a set of earphones you'll be happy with."



You can read our full review of the PowerBeats Pro here.



If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out:



