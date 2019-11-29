Is there a better time to buy a giant MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch than Black Friday?

If you've been waiting for a good sale to buy yourself some external storage for your Nintendo Switch, Amazon's Black Friday deals have delivered.
For the duration of the Black Friday sales period, both Samsung and SanDisk Micro SD cards are on sale, including:
- SanDisk Ultra 128GN Micro SDXC UHS-I Card with adapter - $19
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card with adapter - $69
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card with adapter - $54
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card with adapter - $35
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB Micro SDHC card - $50
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB Micro SDHC card - $109
