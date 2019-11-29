Jabra's second-best true wireless earbuds are less than $200

Credit: Jabra

Jabra's Elite 65ts have been discounted into the mid-hundreds for Black Friday.

Ordinarily priced at an RRP of $299, the Jabra Elite 65ts can now be nabbed through Amazon for $179.



In our review of the Elite 65ts, we said that "Jabra’s latest leap forward in the true wireless space doesn’t necessarily hit all its marks but it hits just enough to emerge as a solid contender nonetheless. Though a few caveats apply, specifically on the software side, it’s almost exactly everything we wanted out of the second-gen Elite Sport earbuds and a solid product that cements Jabra’s reputation and place on the front-lines of the true wireless arms race."

If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out:



