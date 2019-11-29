MSI's desktop PC range is 25% off on Amazon

Credit: MSI

As part of this year's Black Friday sales, you can now grab yourself one of MSI's gaming desktops for up to 25% off.

Back when we reviewed it, we came away pretty impressed with the MSI Trident X. In our review, we said "the Trident X is a super-slim, super-powerful gaming PC - but you’re not going to mistake it for a console anytime soon - which means its biggest competition is arguably the idea that you could build something like this yourself."

You can read our full review here.

MSI's Infinite and Trident gaming desktops are all discounted to varying degrees, including:

If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out:


Fergus Halliday
