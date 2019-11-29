MSI's desktop PC range is 25% off on Amazon

As part of this year's Black Friday sales, you can now grab yourself one of MSI's gaming desktops for up to 25% off.
Back when we reviewed it, we came away pretty impressed with the MSI Trident X. In our review, we said "the Trident X is a super-slim, super-powerful gaming PC - but you’re not going to mistake it for a console anytime soon - which means its biggest competition is arguably the idea that you could build something like this yourself."
You can read our full review here.
MSI's Infinite and Trident gaming desktops are all discounted to varying degrees, including:
- MSI Infinite 8SC-604AU Enthusiast Gaming Desktop - $1954 (15% off)
- MSI Infinite DT-MSI-INF-237AU Gaming Desktop - $1079 (10% off)
- MSI Infinite 9SI-655AU Enthusiast Gaming Desktop - $1439 (20% off)
- MSI Infinite X Plus - $2799 (15% off)
- MSI Infinite 9SC-605AU Enthusiast Gaming Desktop - $1599 (11% off)
- MSI Trident 3 Gaming Desktop - $1399 (25% off)
- MSI Trident 3 Arctic Gaming Desktop - $1424 (25% off)
- MSI Trident X Plus - $2789 (10% off)
